High School Basketball Scores

^Thursday’s Scores<

^By The Associated Press=

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Arapahoe 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 51

Arcadia-Loup City 64, Amherst 46

Axtell 51, Ansley-Litchfield 45

Bishop Neumann 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 27

Brady 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 66

Cozad 69, Cambridge 51

Crofton 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

Elm Creek 64, Minden 51

Emerson-Hubbard 50, Winside 36

Exeter/Milligan 54, Nebraska Lutheran 45

Gibbon 39, Ravenna 38

Hitchcock County 65, Medicine Valley 17

Homer 58, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47

Humphrey St. Francis 70, Summerland 7

Hyannis 43, Crawford 28

Logan View 69, Tekamah-Herman 43

North Platte St. Patrick’s 72, Gothenburg 49

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 44

Omaha Christian Academy 70, Cedar Bluffs 24

Omaha Westside 64, Gretna 41

Osceola 52, Dorchester 33

Palmyra 56, Weeping Water 37

Paxton 72, South Platte 48

Perkins County 67, Garden County 63

Randolph 45, Bloomfield 36

Riverside 48, CWC 36

Sutherland 53, Wallace 46

Tri County 53, Johnson-Brock 44

Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)

Makosica Bracket(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Crow Creek, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61

Red Cloud 58, Todd County, S.D. 48

Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)

Consolation Quarterfinal(equals)

Lower Brule, S.D. 83, Santee 33

Lusk Jamboree(equals)

Lusk, Wyo. 71, Sioux County 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Arcadia-Loup City 47, Amherst 25

Axtell 38, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Bloomfield 49, Randolph 21

CWC 75, Riverside 11

Cambridge 42, Cozad 27

Crawford 67, Hyannis 31

Crofton 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 20

Dorchester 50, Osceola 20

Exeter/Milligan 62, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Garden County 47, Perkins County 30

Gibbon 43, Ravenna 42

Gothenburg 53, North Platte St. Patrick’s 43

Guardian Angels 68, Winnebago 40

Hitchcock County 62, Medicine Valley 26

Homer 67, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 63

Johnson-Brock 66, Tri County 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 76, Brady 30

Minden 54, Elm Creek 44

Norfolk Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 34

Norris 61, Bishop Neumann 42

Oakland-Craig 54, Wisner-Pilger 18

Ponca 53, Vermillion, S.D. 44

South Platte 54, Paxton 13

South Sioux City 64, Omaha Mercy 44

Summerland 60, Humphrey St. Francis 54

Tekamah-Herman 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Wallace 36, Sutherland 32

Weeping Water 64, Palmyra 18

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Arapahoe 22

Cougar Classic Tournament(equals)

Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Blair 40

Platteview 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 37

Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)

Makosica Bracket(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Red Cloud 51, Custer, S.D. 16

Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)

Consolation Quarterfinal(equals)

Lower Brule, S.D. 68, Santee 51

Omaha Nation 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 46

Lusk Jamboree(equals)

Lusk, Wyo. 42, Sioux County 31

Nike Tournament(equals)

Dan Wiley(equals)

Christian, Calif. 60, Omaha Westside 58

Kirk Pointer(equals)

Omaha Northwest 83, Tempe, Ariz. 32

Mike Desper(equals)

Fremont 72, Chandler, Ariz. 56