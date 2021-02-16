High school basketball: Scottsbluff vs. Gering tonight plus area schedule

The girls B-8 Subdistrict crown is on the line on Tuesday night as top seeded Scottsbluff hosts Gering with an automatic berth into a district final on the line.

It’s just a three team, two game tournament and in the opener on Monday it was Gering surviving some early off-floor adversity to cruise on the floor to a 67-28 win.

Gering had two buses break down in the frigid temps just trying to get across town. All is well that ends well as the game was delayed by only about 15 minutes.

Carleigh Pszanka topped Gering with 16 points. Also hitting double figures were Sydnee Winkler, Chloey Fries, and Brylee Dean.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two rivals. Scottsbluff won at home back on December 15th by the score of 55-48 and then last month they went over to Gering and pulled out a 10 point win, 50-40.

Scottsbluff looks locked in to a home game in a district final this weekend regardless of outcome tonight. A win tonight locks Gering in while a loss would have them needing to finish in the top 16 of power points to qualify (as of this writing they were at 13th).

We’ll have RRN-Scottsbluff coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius channel 1500, with the radio broadcast on 106.9 The Trail, and streaming at KHYYfm.com starting at 5:45 pm, tip scheduled for 6 pm.

C & D Subdistrict semfinal night

There were just a couple of Monday night play-in games for District Tournaments across the region with Bayard beating Hemingford in the C2-12 Tournament and Paxton eliminating Hyannis in the D2-10 brackets.

Here’s a look at the schedule for tonight for all the area subdistrict tournament brackets…

C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney vs. Ogallala, 5:00

Mitchell vs. Chadron, 7:00

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 5:00

Morrill vs. Gordon-Rushville, 6:30

D1-12 at Big Springs

South Platte vs. Minatare, 5:00

Kimball vs. North Platte St. Pat’s, 6:30

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5:00

Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 7:00

Championship games for these subdistrict tournaments are scheduled for Thursday night.