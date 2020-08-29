High school football recap: Scottsbluff, Gering drop openers

It was a rough opening night for Class B football on the western end of the state on Friday.
Bearcats fall to Class A Columbus
A new year brought plenty of challenges for Scottsbluff in their season opener. After heavy graduation losses from last year, losing their original week one opponent, and then having to travel nearly seven hours to play their replacement, the Bearcats were shutout by Columbus 13-0.
Columbus got on the board first with a Garrett Esch field goal in the first quarter and then in the second quarter they got a big touchdown pass from CJ Fleeman to Trey Kobza on play action, before adding another Esch field goal to lead 13-0 at halftime.
Columbus lost quarterback Fleeman late in the first half and he would not return.
There would be no scoring in the second half.
Scottsbluff quarterback Brett Hill finished 5-10 for 25 yards passing. On the ground Hill picked up 40 yards on the night.
Elsewhere in the run game a host of ball carriers never really got much going against the Discoverers defense; Alex Galindo rushed for a team high 44 yards.
Overall the Bearcats offense produced just 192 yards of total offense.
Scottsbluff will return home to play 2-0 Hastings next Friday night.
Gering drops O’Boyle debut
The Torrington Trailblazers spoiled the head coaching debut for Gering’s Danny O’Boyle as the beat the Bulldogs on Friday night at Memorial Stadium by the final of 24-6.
Torrington got the scoring started early as quarterback Beau Bivens hooked up with Keiser Wolfe on a 72 yard touchdown pass as the Blazers scored on their first drive of the night to lead 6-0.
O’Boyle had to have liked what he saw from his team on their first drive of the season. The Bulldogs marched 81 yards in 16 plays and capped it off with a Brady Radzymski short touchdown run to tie the game 6-6.
The score would stay that way heading to the locker room.
This game turned in the third quarter as Gering coughed up two turnovers and Torrington capitalized on both. After an early second half fumble Bivens hit Carson Shults for a 26 yard scoring strike.
Then after a Gering fumbled punt Torrington’s Chase Miller cashed in three with a 29 yard field goal.
Leading 16-6 and in control the Blazers put the game away with a 81 yard touchdown run from Trace Floyd.
Coach O’Boyle was not pleased on the Runza Postgame Show afterwards and knows the road is only going to get tougher the next couple of weeks with games against Northwest and Hastings.
Quick hits
-Mitchell picked up one of the more impressive wins of the night as the went to Alliance and beat the Bulldogs with ease, 40-14.
-Another nice win on opening night came from the Bridgeport Bulldogs, who went on the road and beat Sidney 35-7.
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0
Amherst 45, Alma 12
Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13
Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bayard 26, Morrill 20
Bennington 54, Grand Island Northwest 31
Bertrand 49, Overton 6
Bloomfield 40, Homer 0
Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Diller-Odell 8
Burwell 50, West Holt 15
Cambridge 28, Sutherland 8
Centennial 14, Superior 6
Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36
Centura 14, Hershey 6
Chadron 26, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12
Columbus 13, Scottsbluff 0
Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0
David City 16, Twin River 6
Dorchester 58, Meridian 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Crawford 0
Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12
Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6
Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 26
Falls City 28, Platteview 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14
Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15
Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O’Neill 16
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36
Hastings 35, McCook 14
Heartland 72, Giltner 26
Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32
Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14
Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Johnson-Brock 68, Nebraska Lutheran 12
Kearney Catholic 65, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6
Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2
Kimball 66, Hitchcock County 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lawrence-Nelson 66, High Plains Community 30
Leyton 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Lincoln Christian 38, Syracuse 0
Lincoln East 40, Lincoln Pius X 20
Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19
Lincoln Southeast 14, Kearney 10
Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36
Louisville 28, Douglas County West 13
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14
Malcolm 28, Fairbury 8
Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
Millard South 33, Millard North 0
Mitchell 40, Alliance 14
Nebraska City 36, Schuyler 6
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30
Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7
Norris 28, Elkhorn 18
North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13
North Central 52, Twin Loup 6
North Platte 13, Aurora 6
North Platte St. Patrick’s 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0
Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Omaha Roncalli 19
Osceola 69, Riverside 36
Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11
Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32
Pleasanton 54, Brady 26
Potter-Dix 36, Wallace 31
Ralston 38, Beatrice 27
Ravenna 38, Southern Valley 34
Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13
Sandhills Valley 30, Hyannis 14
Seward 26, Lexington 7
Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Sioux City, North, Iowa 55, South Sioux City 48
Southern 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20
Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40
Sterling 65, Hampton 6
Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Thayer Central 58, Shelby/Rising City 46
Torrington, Wyo. 24, Gering 6
Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0
Waverly 49, Elkhorn North 0
Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8
West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Winside 63, Walthill 30
York 35, Crete 6