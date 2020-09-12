High school football rundown: Mitchell, Bridgeport stay hot

While the Class B season in the region continued to be a struggle last night a pair of Class C teams have emerged undefeated after the first three weeks.

Mitchell 56, Gordon-Rushville 0

The Tigers have opened up 3-0 after rolling on the road on Friday night against Gordon-Rushville.

Running back Rylan Aguallo went off again, rushing for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns while quarterback Austin Thyne finished with 150 total yards and two passing scores and two rushing touchdowns.

The other side of the ball was strong also, “Defense played great as a whole”, said head coach Nick Kuxhausen.

Nathan Coley caused a fumble and Thyne came up with an interceptions. Mitchell caused four turnovers on the night.

The Tigers host 0-3 Chase County next week.

Bridgeport 26, Goodland KS 20 (OT)

After losing their week three game vs. Holyoke CO prior to the season the Bulldogs added one heading south this week and when they got to Goodland KS then went ahead and added another in the win column to stay undefeated, beating the Cowboys in overtime.

The entire overtime session lasted just two plays. Goodland fumbled on the first play and then with their first snap Bridgeport got a 10 yard walk-off touchdown run from Cole Faessler.

Faessler led the Bulldogs in the ground attack with 147 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while Braeden Stull completed 5-10 passes for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One of those TD passes went for 70 yards to Braxten Swires.

Next week figures to be a test when they travel to play 3-0 Gibbon.

Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14

On the other side to the start to this season is the Scottsbluff Bearcats falling to 0-3 after a road loss at the Huskies. Alex Galindo scored on a 31 yard run to open the scoring and then later in the first quarter Galindo hauled in a 82 yard touchdown pass from Brett Hill.

In the first half for Aurora it was quarterback Ethan Shaw with a pair of touchdown runs. Aurora got a two point conversion run on their second score and led at halftime 15-14.

The second half belonged to Aurora with Shaw throwing three touchdown passes.

Scottsbluff committed five turnovers in the game. The Cats will look for their first win of the season next week at home against Custer, SD.

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek tossed three touchdown passes and running back Carson Shoemaker picked up over 150 yards receiving as the Tigers improved to 4-0 this season.

Gering has scored a total of just nine points so far this season and on the night they had a total of 138 yards. Eli Thompson led the Bulldogs with 38 yards rushing.

Gering will host Chadron next week. The Cards had their game vs. Valentine cancelled last night due to a Covid-19 situation at Valentine High School.

Hemingford 50, Maxwell 8

Brian Turek led the Bobcats to their second win of the season finishing with 22 carries for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Turek added 49 yards in the air and one touchdown catch.

Head coach Jordan Haas after Hemingford improved to 2-1, “Turek had a game last night. Our defensive line played great and we’ve got some guys that are starting to really figure it out.”

Other scores from the region:

Crawford 53, Banner County 0

Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42

Garden County 46, Brady 0

Leyton 50, Bayard 24…Warriors have back to back wins over Bayard and Kimball as they’ve started the season 3-0.

Mullen 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 0

Ogallala 25, Chase County 18

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 49, Minden 14

Amherst 28, Elm Creek 6

Anselmo-Merna 34, South Loup 12

Ansley-Litchfield 44, Axtell 8

Aquinas 21, Columbus Scotus 6

Arapahoe 50, Blue Hill 12

Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14

Archbishop Bergan 46, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19

Ashland-Greenwood 22, Arlington 7

Auburn 27, Platteview 0

Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14

Battle Creek 28, West Point-Beemer 15

Bennington 21, Norris 20

Bertrand 24, Ravenna 14

Bishop Neumann 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Blair 48, Beatrice 20

Boone Central 40, Douglas County West 0

Bridgeport 26, Goodland, Kan. 20, OT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 12

Central City 53, O’Neill 18

Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7

Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16

Cozad 47, Sidney 0

Crawford 53, Banner County 0

Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42

Creighton 62, Plainview 40

Crete 27, Seward 21

Cross County 28, Howells-Dodge 0

David City 24, Sandy Creek 18

Diller-Odell 24, Lawrence-Nelson 6

Dorchester 62, Lewiston 20

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, High Plains Community 31

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Shelby/Rising City 34

Falls City 30, Malcolm 6

Franklin 77, Deshler 0

Freeman 36, Southern 28

Fremont 42, Bellevue East 14

Garden County 46, Brady 0

Gibbon 20, Hershey 6

Gothenburg 15, Broken Bow 12

Grand Island Northwest 43, Alliance 6

Gretna 45, Papillion-LaVista South 22

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15

Harvard 39, St. Edward 0

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Hemingford 50, Maxwell 8

Hi-Line 28, Sutherland 12

Hitchcock County 58, Alma 6

Holdrege 34, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 27

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Palmer 38

Kenesaw 44, Fullerton 14

Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25

Leyton 50, Bayard 24

Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Calhoun 7

Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 13

Lincoln North Star 24, Columbus 19

Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Loomis 60, Giltner 12

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels 36

McCook 10, York 7

McCool Junction 58, Pawnee City 12

Milford 28, Fillmore Central 12

Millard South 31, Millard West 12

Mitchell 56, Gordon/Rushville 0

Mullen 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 0

Nebraska Christian 58, Heartland 12

Nebraska City 51, Omaha Concordia 19

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Johnson-Brock 14

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Madison 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Centura 14

Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13

Ogallala 25, Chase County 18

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Christian Academy 6

Omaha Roncalli 33, Elkhorn Mount Michael 16

Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 12

Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-LaVista 11

Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 14

Osceola 71, Mead 0

Palmyra 30, Conestoga 14

Pender 46, Winside 14

Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13

Plattsmouth 34, Elkhorn North 7

Pleasanton 53, Overton 6

Randolph 40, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 12

South Platte 35, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Southern Valley 36, Cambridge 26

St. Mary’s 64, Walthill 24

St. Paul 33, Kearney Catholic 7

Stuart 43, Hampton 8

Summerland 26, CWC 13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Spalding Academy 62

Sutton 40, Fairbury 0

Syracuse 14, Louisville 12

Thayer Central 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 16

Wahoo 25, Boys Town 0

Wakefield 50, Stanton 14

Wallace 50, Minatare 26

Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 0

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Superior 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Meridian 0

Wynot 34, Homer 20

Yutan 42, Ponca 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chadron vs. Valentine, ccd.

North Platte vs. Kearney, ccd.

Santee vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ccd.