High school football schedule including KNEB games

BY Chris Cottrell | October 25, 2019
It’s the final regular season Friday night for prep football and we’ll feature three games here at KNEB including a Class B power looking to wrap up the top seed for the postseason.

Here’s a look at our schedule plus the rest of the area games.

Scottsbluff at McCook…coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com will start at 5:30 MT with kickoff at 6 pm. The Cats are 8-0 and they can lock up the top seed in the Class B playoffs with a win tonight against the Bison, a team that enters at 5-3.

Gering at Chadron…coverage on KNEB AM 960/100.3 FM and kneb.com at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm. No playoff implications here with Gering at 1-7 hoping for a win to build on during the offseason and Chadron is not part of the C-1 playoff picture at 4-4 with three straight losses.

Hershey at Bridgeport…coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 starting at 5:45, kickoff at 6 pm.

Elsewhere around the region:

(THUR) Sutherland 28, Morrill 22

Lexington at Alliance, Bayard at Kimball, Hyannis at Crawford, Hemingford at Perkins County, Leyton/Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade, Minatare at Creek Valley, Mitchell at Sidney, Arthur County at Potter-Dix, Hay Springs at Sioux County

Wyoming games:

Rawlins at Torrington, Big Horn at Southeast, Pine Bluffs at Niobrara County, Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Hulett, Hot Springs County at Burns

