High School soccer, tennis, track results and schedule

The spring season for high school sports competition is underway and there was competiton for some area teams and schools over the weekend.

On Saturday the Scottsbluff girls and boys soccer teams picked up wins over Gering. The season opening finals were 6-0 and 10-0.

Goal scorers for the Lady Bearcats were Ella Foote (2), Shae Willats (2), Emma Foote, and Kate Larson. Jessica Schaff earned the shutout in goal.

Netting goals for the Scottsbluff boys were Aaron Schaff, Francisco Morales, Kellon Harris, Porter Robbins, Eduardo Sena, Jackson Ostdiek, Karim Castillo Leos, and Octavious Gonzalez. In net a combined shutout for Blake Wilson, Placido Rodriguez, and Ken Pham.

Scottsbluff will host Newcastle on Tuesday with varsity matches starting at 5 and then JV to follow.

The Gering teams will be in action on Friday against Douglas, WY.

Girls Tennis in North Platte

On Friday the girls tennis season opened up for Gering and Scottsbluff at the North Platte Doubles Invitational and it was Gering getting off to a real solid start finishing 2nd overall while Scottsbluff was 6th.

Hershey 56 pts Gering 42 pts Lexington 37 pts North Platte 37 pts Ogallala 32 pts Scottsbluff 21 pts

Gering head coach Ron Swank was pleased with the showing for the first time out this season, “Kristen Whaley & Paige Schneider went 4-1 at 1 Doubles. Aspen Johnson & Kayle Morris went 3-2 at 2 Doubles. Camille Newman & Mia Swan went 3-2 at 3 Doubles. Hanna Walker and Alexis Thompson went 1-4 at 4 Doubles and Jayli Cervantes and Maddie Mumm had several close losses. Newman, Swan, Walker, Cervantes and Mumm made their Gering Tennis debut Avery good one.”

Chadron State Indoor Track and Field Meet

CSC sports writer Con Marshall filed this story on the meet and below you can find all the results.

Girls’ Results

60 meters–1.Emily Beye, Chad, 8.15; 2, Elle Ravenscroft, C-K, 8.22; 3, Victoria Bogus, SB, 8.30; 4, Dani Harter, Bay, 8.40; 5, Ember Diers, Chad, 8.50; 6, Madison Still, SB, 8.50.

200–1, Dianna Kollers, All, 28.5; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 28.8; 3, Emily Beye, Chad, 29.2; 4, Elle Ravenscroft, C-K, 29.5; 5, Kenna Montes, All, 29.7; 6, Amauri Browning, All, 29.8.

400–1, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:04.7; 2, Macaiah Fuller, Chad, 1:09.8; 3, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:10.2; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 1:14.5; 5, Haylie Winter, All, 1:15.1; 6, Keressa, All, 1:20.4.

800–1, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:43.0; 2, Kierra Miller, Bay, 2:44.0; 3, Fayth From, C-K, 2:45.0; 4, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:49.0; 5, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 2:49.2; 6, Jamisyn Howard, SB, 2:50.0.

1600–1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 5:41; 2, Brooke Holzworth, SB, 5:48; 3, Grace Pyle, Chad, 6:00; 4, Kylee Charbonneau, SB, 6:01; 5, Shailee Patton, Ger, 6:28.; 6, Emme Parker, Ger, 6:37.

3200–1, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 13:28.0; 2, Emma Witte, Chad, 13.44.0; 3, Shailee Patton, Ger, 14:03.0; 4, Aspen Graves, Chad, 14:22.0; 5, Ava McKillip, HS, 16:00.0.

60 high hurdles–1, Paige Horne, SB, 9.60; 2, Payton Burda, SB, 10.0; 3, Macala Hood, All, 10.5; 4, Grace Greenwood, CV, 10.8; 5, Kristin Rasmussen, Chad, 11.0; 6, Abby Nelson, HS, 11.1.

4×400 Relay–1, Scottsbluff (Paige Horne, Sabina Harsh, Jamesyn Howard, Brady Laucomer,) 4:28.10 2, Chadron, 4:33.9; 3, Alliance, 4:37.4; 4, Scottsbluff B, 4:42.0; 5, Scottsbluff C, 4:43.7; 6, Hay Springs, 4:45.0.

1500 Sprint Medley Relay–1, Gering (Jinn Aguilar, Jana Davis, Jade Schlothauer, Madison Seiler), 4:02.0; 2, Chadron, 4:07.0; 3, Chadron B, 4:11.0; 4, 4, Hay Springs, 4:12.0; 5, Alliance, 4:13.0; 6, Gering B, 4:14.9.

Shot put–1, Kymber Shallenberger, SB, 34-3; 2, Olivia Knapp, All, 30-7; 3, Abi Donner, C-K, 27-9; 4, Kyndal Paterakis, All, 27-6; 5, Piper Ryschon, SB, 26-9; 6, Annalise Busenitz, C-K, 26-7.

Long jump–1, Sabrina Harsh, SB, 16-9; 2, Mariyah Avila, SB, 15-11 ¾; 3, Kenna Montes, All, 15-8 ¼; 4, Amauri Browning, All, 15-0; 5, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 14-10 ¼; 6, Brady Laucomer, SB, 14-5 ¾.

Triple jump–1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 32-6; 2, Brady Laucomer, SB, 32-2; 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 31-9 ½; 5, Mariyah Avila, SB, 31-5; 6, Elle Ravenscroft, C-K, 31- ½.

High jump–1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-6; 2, Sabrina Harsh, SB, 5-4; 3, Jaclynne Clarke, All, 4-10; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-10; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-8; 6, Jaleigh Kumm, Ger, 4-6.

Pole vault–1, Raven Johnson, Kim, 8-6; 2-3, Carlee Todd, SB, and Victoria Mannel, Ger, 8-0; 4, Anna Ossian, Ger, 8-0; 5, Victoria Washington, All, 7-0; 6, Megan Kicken, Ger, 6-6.

Boys Results

60 meters–1, Anselmo Camacho, SB, 7.12; 2, Ransen Wilkins, SB, 7.13; 3, Hunter Lund, SB, 7.16; 4, Alex Galindo Longoria, SB, 7.19; 5, Preston Anderson, SB, 7.23; 6, James Brunner, SB, 7.24.

200–1, Anselmo Camacho, SB, 24.4; 2, Devin Hughes, All, 24.5; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 24.7; 4, Nolan Nagaki, All, 25.5; 5, Landon Amundson, SB, 25.7; 6, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 25.8.

400–1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 55.5; 2, Devin Hughes, All, 56.2; 3, Tanner Gartner, Ger, 56.7; 4, Lance Isaacs, Ger, 57.0; 5, Ryan Cullers, Chad, 57.2; 6, Carson Bair, All, 57.7.

800–1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:17.5; 2, Daniel Wellnitz, Chad, 2:18.2; 3, Tyson Klein, SB, 2:19.0; 4, Lucas Moravec, Ger, 2:19.3; 5, Brett Pszanka, Ger, 2:20.0; 6, Alec Garcia, All, 2:22.4.

1600–1, Logan Andrews, Ger, 5:04.4; 2, Hans Bastron, SB, 5:10.3; 3, Eli Marez, Ger, 5:124.9; 4, Ben Roberts, SB, 5:23.6; 5, James Adams, SB, 5:24.5; 6, Ben Cassatt-Reina, All, 5:25.0.

3200–1, Peyton Seiler, Ger, 11:02.0; 2, Nathan Burch, Chad, 12:17.0; 3, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 12:28.0; 4, Wes Jacobs, HS, 12:56.0; 5, Nate Barker, Bay, 13:51.0.

60 high hurdles–1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 9.08; 2, Jackson Ceplecha, SB, 9.31; 3, Josiah Mobley, SB, 9.90; 4, Garrett Reece, Chad, 9.93; 5, Karter Halverson, Bay, 9.95; 6, Tyler Garrett, Ger, 10.7.

4×400 Relay–1, Scottsbluff A (Ranson Wilkins, Alex Galindo-Longoria, Jackson Ceplecha, Avery Wicker), 3:44.8; 2, Gering, 3:46.5; 3, Chadron, 3:51.3; 4, Alliance, 3:54.4; 5, Gering, 3:54.4; 6, Scottsbluff B, 4:00.1.

1500 Sprint Medley Relay–1, Gering A, 3:25; 2, Chadron, 3:26; 3, Gering B, 3:32; 4, Alliance, 3:35; 5, Chadron B, 3:36.; 6, Hay Springs, 3:37.

Shot put–1, Nick Magg, SB, 45-3; 2, Cody Hall, Chad, 44-7; 3, Isaiah Martinez, All, 43-11; 4, Randall May, SB, 39-10; 5, Oakley Hodges, CV, 39-1; 6, Sebastian Boyle, Ger, 38-5.

Long jump–1, James Brunner, SB, 20-8 ½; 2, Chayton Brynes, Chad, 19-7; 3, Charles Twarling, HS, 18-9 ¼; 4, Hunter Lund, SB, 17-11; 5, Hayden Heine, SB, 17-10 ¼; 6, Jackson Howard, SB, 17-4 ¾.

Triple jump–1, Jonah Amill, All, 40-9; 2, Chayton Brynes, Chad, 40-8 ½; 3, Trent Davis, Ger, 38-5 ¾; 4, Jayce Wilkinson, SB , 38-4 ½; 5, Eli Thompson, Ger, 33-3 ¼; 6, Jaxon Bair, All, 33-2.

High jump–1, James Brunner, SB, 6-0; 2, Chayton Brynes, Chad, 5-10; 3, Daemon Avilez, Bay, 5-10; 4, Trent Davis, Ger, 5-8; 5-6, Cadell Brunsch, HS, and Keegan Grant, All, 5-6.

Pole vault–1, Aaron Price, SB, 12-6; 2, Keegan Grant, All, 11-6; 3, Kaleb Hessler, Ger, 10-6; 4, Ty Robles, SB, 9-6; 5, Ben Cassatt-Reina, All, 8-6; 6, Taylor Deveau, SB, 7-0.