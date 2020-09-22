High school sports: Broadcast calendar, schedules, and highlights from Friday

Coming up tonight on the RRN-Scottsbluff it’s a pair of high school sports broadcasts with softball and volleyball on tap.

Softball: Scottsbluff (18-6) at Alliance (2-19)…We’ll have this doubleheader on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 3:45, first pitch at 4 pm.

Rest of the softball schedule: Gering at Chadron; JV at 4 pm, Varsity at 6 pm.

Volleyball: Gering (2-2) at Scottsbluff (4-3)…Rivalry coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 93.3 FM KMOR, and KMORfm.com will start at approximately 6:45, first serve scheduled for 7 pm.

Rest of the volleyball schedule: Ogallala TRI (Alliance, Cozad), Leyton TRI (Bayard, Garden County), Morrill TRI (Bridgeport, Hemingford), Kimball at Hershey.

Girls Golf: Ogallala Invitational

KNEB.tv Sports from Monday 9/21

Here is the TV sports update from yesterday (Monday) with a look back at some highlights from the Scottsbluff and Gering football games this past Friday night.