High school volleyball roundup from Tuesday

We had four high school volleyball matches at KNEB on Tuesday night as the regular season is winding down ahead of the sub-districts next week.

It was senior night at Gering for the Bulldogs against Sidney. The Lady Raiders came in as the No. 2 team in Class B power points and they picked up a 3-0 sweep winning by the scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-17. Gering dropped to 14-21 while Sidney improved their record to 26-3 on the season.

We’ll have Gering at Bridgeport coming up tomorrow night on KNEB.tv startiong at approximately 5:45 with first serve at 6 pm.

Also last night a triangular at Alliance with Scottsbluff and Rapid City Christian in attendance. We had all three matches on KNEB.tv.

In the opener it was Alliance rallying back late in the first set to win 26-24 and they’d go on for the sweep with a 25-17 win in the second set.

Christian would not go home empty handed as they would sweep Scottsbluff 25-17, and 25-20. Shelby Bewley was named the player of the game for Scottsbluff in the loss.

Then in the finale for the evening Alliance swept the Bearcats by the scores of 25-18, and 25-17. Emma Herman finished as the player of the game in the loss for Scottsbluff.

Unofficially on the night Alliance senior Jordan Hopp finished both matches with 13 points as the Bulldogs improved to 15-12 and they’ve now won five straight matches.

Scottsbluff fell to 7-23 and they’ll play at home tomorrow against Torrington and we’ll have coverage here at the station on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting up at approximately 6:45 with first serve scheduled for 7 pm.

Here is the full rundown of scores from last night:

By The Associated Press

Axtell def. Elba, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pender, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14

Blue Hill def. Loomis, 25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 25-14

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Columbus def. Hastings, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24, 24-26, 18-16

Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 3-0

Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18

Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 28-26

Marty Indian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

Mead def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

Nebraska City def. Blair, 25-9, 25-23, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 3-1

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 16-14

Omaha Roncalli def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Palmyra def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-22, 28-30, 25-17

Platteview def. Omaha Mercy, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18

Sidney def. Gering, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

South Loup def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

York def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20

^Alliance Triangular=

Alliance def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 26-24, 25-17

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-17

^Arlington Triangular=

Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-8

Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

Wahoo def. Syracuse, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14

^Aurora Triangular=

Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-9

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-12, 25-7

^Beatrice Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21

Norris def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-14

^Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12

^Broken Bow Tournament=

^First Round=

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-15

Mullen def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-20

^Consolation=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23

^Championship=

Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-15

^Central City Triangular=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-19, 25-11

^Crossroads Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

^Championship=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 17-15

^Douglas County West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-17

Louisville def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22

Plattsmouth def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-23

^Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 13-25, 25-11

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-23

Malcolm def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-5

^Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Kearney def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10

^Consolation Semifinal=

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

Norfolk def. Fremont, 29-27, 25-21, 25-19

^Semifinal=

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20^Hi-Line

Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-23, 25-18

Hi-Line def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-17

^Consolation=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-12, 25-18

^Championship=

Anselmo-Merna def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 12-25, 25-15

^Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9

^Leyton Tournament=

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-21

Leyton def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Leyton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-17

South Platte def. Minatare, 22-25, 25-9, 25-11

^Metro Conference Tournament=

^Consolation Bracket=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-12

Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 26-24, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-3

^Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-12

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-22

Millard North def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 14-25, 25-20

^Mid-State Conference Tournament=

^Consolation Semifinal=

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

^Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26

Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

CWC def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12

Summerland def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23

^Pioneer Conference Tournament=

^Consolation=

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-19, 25-18

Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-11

^Semifinal=

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

^Potter-Dix Triangular=

Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 25-15, 12-25, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 31-29

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-18

^Republican Plains Athletic Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 3-0

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 8-25, 15-3

^Third Place=

Bertrand def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

^Championship=

Southern Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 28-26

^Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament=

^Consolation Round Two=

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-22

Sutton def. David City, 2-1

^Semifinal=

Milford def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10

Superior def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

^Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Double Triangular=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Twin Loup, 25-8, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-7, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 25-19

^Sutherland Triangular=

Elm Creek def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-23, 25-22

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-19