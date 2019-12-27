Holiday basketball tournaments postponed due to weather

The three high school basketball holiday tournaments planned for the next two days have been postponed due the approaching winter storm.

Tournaments at Alliance, Sidney, and Alliance have all been moved to next Monday and Tuesday, December 30th and 31st.

The ninth annual Chadron Rotary Tournament that was scheduled for today and tomorrow has been moved to Monday and Tuesday for Chadron, Hemingford, Valentine, and Custer SD.

Four games will be played each day at the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College; starts times will be 2 pm on Monday and 10 am on Tuesday.

The Alliance Holiday Tournament for the hosts, Alliance, along with Bridgeport, Ainsworth, and Pine Bluffs WY has also been moved off this weekend and is now scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Games Monday will start at 2 pm and then on Tuesday at 10 am.

And the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout in Sidney scheduled for today and tomorrow has also been postponed until early next week. The tournament(s) (two four team brackets) will have the same start times as originally scheduled.

Teams on hand will be Sidney, Mitchell, Torrington, Burns, Ord, Chase County, Crawford, and Gordon-Rushville.