Holst a nominee for Harlon Hill Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — November 25, 2019 — Chadron State College junior quarterback Dalton Holst is one of 36 student-athletes from across the country nominated for the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year, in a release Monday by the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Holst is among 12 in the NCAA Super Region 4 vying to become a finalist when regional voting concludes on Monday, December 2. The top two vote recipients from each region, in a poll of sports information directors at Division II football playing schools, advance to the national ballot. The winner is announced on December 20.

He is one of four quarterbacks in the region. The others on the list include three wide receivers, three running backs, one linebacker, and one defensive lineman. Only three nominees are from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Holst became the school single-season record holder passing for both passing yards and passing touchdowns, throwing for 3,119 yards and 33 scores. Both numbers were the best in Super Region 4, as well as top 10 figures nationally.

Last year’s Harlon Hill Award winner, Jayru Campbell of Ferris State, returned in 2019 for his senior season but was injured and only played in five games. He was not a nominee on this year’s ballot.

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill – the former University of North Alabama standout – who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

Famously, Danny Woodhead won the trophy in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons at Chadron State. The following season, quarterback Joe McLain was a nominee. Running back Glen Clinton was selected as a finalist in 2013.