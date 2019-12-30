Holst captains OWH All-Nebraska DII team

OMAHA — In a release dated last week, the Omaha World-Herald issued its annual All-Nebraska DII teams, placing Chadron State College quarterback Dalton Holst atop its lists as captain of the state college all-star offensive squad for the 2019 season. The CSC football team snagged 11 of the 27 awards from the paper.

Holst, a junior from Gillette, Wyoming, broke the program’s single-season records for passing yards (3,119) and passing touchdowns (33). He was also a nominee for the Harlon Hill Trophy. Holst is expected to return as a senior in 2020, having thrown for more than 8,000 yards in his three years as a starter for the Eagles.

“Each year Dalton’s gotten better and better,” said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long . “He’s a coach’s dream. He does all the right things.”

Five other Eagles made the All-Nebraska offense.

Receivers Tevon Wright and Cole Thurness were the two receivers to make the roster. The duo combined for 139 receptions, 1,973 receiving yards and 24 scores through the air. Wright, a senior, became the school’s single-season and career touchdown reception leader, while junior Thurness was selected to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams at two different positions and was later named Team MVP.

Two offensive linemen, senior Jared Maciejczak and junior Justin Calderon , landed spots on the team after their First Team All-RMAC seasons. Behind their blocking, the CSC offense produced a passing attack which finished 18th in NCAA Division II, and the rushing offense produced one of the top 20 running backs in the game this season. The Eagles tied for tops in their league allowing only 17 quarterback sacks all season.

Elijah Myles rounded out the picks on offense, after his Second Team All-RMAC selection. The sophomore running back was the third-highest scorer, at any position, in the conference. In Myles’ nine complete games, he scored in all but one, and went over 100 yards rushing seven times. He ranked 16th in Division II this season for rushing yards per game.

The defensive All-Nebraska picks included five CSC players.

Senior linebacker Tyler Lewis and senior safety Tyree Fryar made back-to-back appearances on the All-Nebraska DII teams.

Lewis forced more turnovers than all but one other player in the RMAC, recording three interceptions and five forced fumbles. He was fifth in the league with 96 tackles, and he added 12 tackles for loss and four total sacks. In addition to his second All-Nebraska honor, Lewis was a back-to-back All-RMAC selection.

Fryar’s second All-Nebraska nod comes after the two-year starter finished third on the team for total tackles in consecutive seasons, recording 165 combined stops in 2018 and 2019. He tied Lewis for the team lead in interceptions with three. Fryar was the No. 6 tackler, at any position, among the three Nebraska Division II schools.

DeAndre Barthwell , a senior cornerback, is an All-Nebraska cornerback in 2019 after making the honorable mention list in 2018. His nine pass breakups were tied for second in the state, and his two interceptions tied for fifth. Barthwell was a Second Team All-RMAC selection this year as well.

Junior Travis Wilson led the state of Nebraska and the RMAC in total tackles with 124 on the season, good for sixth-best in NCAA Division II. His 13.0 tackles for loss tied for second-best in the state as well. Wilson led a defensive unit which tied for 25th nationally with 8.1 tackles for loss per game.

Freshman Joel Carpenter was the sole Eagles player on the defensive line. His 12.0 stops behind the line of scrimmage made him the No. 2 defensive lineman in Nebraska, and he ranked third in the state, among linemen, for total tackles. Carpenter added a 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Western Colorado on October 5.

Sal Silvio of Nebraska-Kearney was named the All-Nebraska DII defensive captain for 2019.