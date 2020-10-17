HS football: Couple quick recaps, look at playoff picture & brackets

Here’s a quick recap from some of the action from around the region on Friday night.

Class B

McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10…The Bison got a huge four down stop inside the five yard line in the fourth quarter and then turned it into a game winning 96 yard touchdown drive to earn a comeback win over the Bearcats. The key play on the drive was a 44 yard scramble on 3rd and long from QB Mark Arp. Fullback Alec Langan capped off the drive with a short touchdown run…McCook’s only completion of the game gave them their first touchdown with under :30 to play in the first half as Arp hit Mason Schmoker for 67 yards…Scottsbluff’s scores came on a Placido Rodriguez field goal and a third quarter touchdown run from Alex Galindo…Scottsbluff was +3 in turnovers.

Mitchell 41, Gering 6…Mitchell rushed for 335 yards on the night including 211 from Rylan Aguallo and he scored five touchdowns. Austin Thyne completed four of five throws for 125 yards and a touchdown…Gering dropped to 0-8 and they’ll finish out their season with a game at Scottsbluff next week.

Lexington 21, Alliance 19

Playoff picture: With their loss to McCook the Scottsbluff Bearcats dropped to #12 in power points and will now be looking at a first round road playoff game if they can beat Gering at home next week…Neither Gering or Alliance is in the playoff picture with one game left on the schedule.

Class C-1

Mitchell– Had their recap above and now the Tigers are 7-1 on the season and sitting at #8 in power points. As of today they would have a home game in round one. They’ll need to beat Sidney next week and hope no one jumps them in the power points to stay in position to host a playoff opener.

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14…With the loss the Cardinals are now at #15 power points and they’ll close out the regular season next week with a game against Ogallala on the road.

Class C-2

Bridgeport– The Bulldogs had their game vs. Chase County canceled on Friday night due to Covid and they’re currently at 6-1 on the season and sitting in sixth in power points and appear in position to host a first round playoff game in two weeks. Bridgeport will need to take care of business next week against Hershey to try and lock up the home game.

Class D-1

The regular season is over the playoff bracket is out. The 32 team field is official and can be seen by CLICKING HERE.

Hemingford is a #12 seed and they’ll travel for a first round game at Nebraska Christian.

Class D-2

The regular season is over the playoff bracket is out. The 32 team field is official and can be seen by CLICKING HERE.

#12 seed Leyton will visit Loomis, #8 seed Garden County will host Medicine Valley, and #11 seed Mullen heads to Pleasanton.

Six-Man

The top 16 teams in power points will make the playoffs and currently from the panhandle you’ve got Potter-Dix sitting in second in power points and Creek Valley is third. Hay Springs is currently 19th. The D6 bracket will be official after next weeks games.