HS football rundown: Scottsbluff, Gering drop to 0-2, plus other scores

Here’s a quick recap of high school football from Friday night including our two games on the Rural Radio Network-Scottsbluff.

Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6

Hastings senior quarterback Jarrett Synek threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers and added a sixth touchdown on the ground.

After leading 7-0 after the first quarter the Tigers exploded for 31 points in the second quarter to put this one away by halftime.

Synek finished with over 250 yards passing and a total of 381 yards of offense.

Scottsbluff’s lone score came in the third quarter with Jackson Ostdiek ripping off a 72 yard touchdown run. Ostdiek finished the night with a team high 117 yards rushing.

Quarterback Brett Hill threw for 158 yards.

Turnovers and mistakes killed the Bearcats in this one. In the first half alone they missed a field goal, fumbled a punt, snapped the ball over the punters head to set Hastings up with great field position, and lost another fumble near midfield.

The Tigers scored points off all of those mistakes.

Scottsbluff will head east to Aurora next week. The Huskies are 0-2 with losses to North Platte and Bennington.

GI Northwest 41, Gering 3

Building blocks are important for a team that’s trying to rebuild from the ground up. For Gering, playing Grand Island Northwest to a 17-3 score in the first half definitely counts as a small building block.

After falling to Torrington in week one the Bulldogs fell to 0-2 on Friday night with a second straight home loss.

Northwest got a couple of Austin Cooley touchdowns in the second half and also a touchdown on special teams to pull away for the convincing win.

Offensively Gering put up 206 yards of total offense, 150 of that coming on the ground. Eli Thompson led the ground attack with 70 yards on 20 carries.

Gering will head to 3-0 Hastings next week.

Mitchell 43, Burns 0

For a second straight week to open the season Rylan Aguallo opened the night with a kickoff return for a touchdown as the Tigers sprinted to a 2-0 start to the season.

Aguallo had the special teams touchdown plus one rushing touchdown and one via the passing game. Kadin Perez also had two rushing touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Austin Thyne threw for two scores.

Head Coach Nick Kuxhausen said the defense played great. Santiago Castillo intercepted two passes and Cael Peters also recorded an INT. The defensive line had multiple pressures resulting in sacks and tackles for loss.

Bridgeport 40, Centura 0

Bridgeport rolled up 427 yards of total offense led by Cole Faessler rushing for 170 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns.

Quarterback Braeden Stull completed 8 of 10 throws for 137 yards and rushed for another 46 yards, combining for a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively the Bulldogs held Centura to 207 yards of total offense with Jack Warren recording a sack and Jake Wallesen coming up with one interception.

Other Scores

York 20, Alliance 0

Anselmo-Merna 50, Hemingford 12

Chadron 36, Gordon-Rushville 21

Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0

Sidney 27, Chase County 18

Hitchcock County 78, Bayard 26

Leyton 49, Kimball 6

Sutherland 26, Garden County 16

South Loup 14, Hyannis 12

Sandhills-Thedford 64, Morrill 6

Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20

Paxton 66, Creek Valley 56

Minatare 70, Banner County 0

Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32

Wyoming scores

Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0

Douglas 20, Torrington 7

Pine Bluffs 16, Riverside 6

Lingle Ft. Laramie 48, Wind River 12

Wheatland 50, Kemmerrer 0

Farson-Eden 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 7