HS Hoops rundown: PAC & SPVA Tourneys plus highlights, scores, schedule

Let’s give it a little Tuesday morning rundown on the high school basketball scene:

Let’s start with the PAC and SPVA Tournaments starting up this week. In fact, there were a few finals from Monday night.

PAC Tournaments

Girls finals from Tuesday- Hemingford beat Edgemont 44-31 and it was Morrill downing Hay Springs 50-23 (Ilycia Guerue finished with 19 points)

Girls semifinals Friday- Sioux County vs. Hemingford, Morrill vs. Crawford

Boys 1st Rd games tonight- Crawford vs. Edgemont, Sioux County vs. Hay Springs (Morrill the top seed, Hemingford the two seed)

SPVA Tournaments

Girls- Kimball won their first round game over Hershey last night 64-55, they’ll play top seed Bridgeport on Thursday at North Platte Community College

Boys- 3 seed Bridgeport tonight takes on Sutherland at home while 5 seed Kimball is on the road at Hershey.

Girls semifinals are Thursday and the boys semifinals will be Friday, championship games on Saturday at NPCC.

Class B

In the latest Omaha World-Herald Class B boys poll the Scottsbluff Bearcats are at No. 3. They’re coming off a 72-68 win over Cheyenne Central. The Scottsbluff girls jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 this week.

Here’s a full highlight package from the Central games courtesy of Monday’s edition of KNEB.tv Sports…

Also in the poll you’ve got the Alliance boys at No. 6 and the Sidney girls entered the poll at No. 7.

Tuesday schedule (non-tournament games)

(G/B) Gordon-Rushville at Alliance

(G/B) Pine Bluffs WY at Mitchell