HS Sports recap from Thursday: Scottsbluff softball a winner, volleyball falls at home

There were multiple events at Scottsbluff High School on Thursday starting with softball late in the afternoon.

The newly ranked, 10th in the state, Bearcats rolled to a doubleheader sweep over Holyoke CO by the finals of 9-0 and 13-0. It was a short night at the office for Scottsbluff as game one ended after the top of the fifth and game came to a close in the bottom of the third inning.

Kymber Shallenberger tossed a complete game shutout in game one. She struck out five and wiggled out of a few jams, stranding nine runners in her outing.

Maddie Johnston busted the game open with a two run extra base hit in the first first inning.

Game two saw Avery Fox dominate in the circle for three innings, she struck out six of the nine hitters she faced in the game.

Sasha Paez the big early blow with a three run double in the first inning and then it was Taryn Spady ending the game with a walk off three run double in the bottom of the third.

Brady Laucomer had three hits in the second game rout.

Scottsbluff improved to 9-1 on the season and they’ll play at the Fairbury Tournament this weekend.

Volleyball

Alliance def Scottsbluff 3-1; 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16…Scottsbluff drops to 4-3 and they’ll they host Cheyenne East on Tuesday; Alliance will play Chadron that same night

Morrill def Bayard 3-1; 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21…Morrill Coach Sarah Walker after the win, “We played a good game. We had some first game jitters that we had to work through and other areas that need improvement. But these are all aspects of the game we can build and improve on in practice.”

Other volleyball scores from Thursday can be found above on the Elite Physical Therapy Scoreboard.

Football

One Thursday game of note on the gridiron as Minatare won at Banner County 70-0.

We’ll post the Friday Night Preview coming up a little later this morning with a look around the region at games tonight.