HS volleyball: B-8 final tonight, results from C & D subdistricts

Postseason volleyball in full swing around the state with district final matches on the way this weekend.

Last night in Sidney it was the B-8 Subdistrict Tournament getting underway with a pair of matches and we had both for you here at KNEB.

In the opener it was top seed Sidney disposing of Scottsbluff with a three set sweep 25-10, 25-11, and 25-20. Scottsbluff’s season came to a close with a record of 10-26.

Sidney got double digit kills in the match from both Logan Holly and Mattie Johnson as they improved to 30-3 this year. Sidney is currently 3rd in Class B power points.

In the second matchup of the night you had Gering making four wins in four tries against rival Alliance this season. Gering won in four sets last night by the scores of 25-21, 25-20, 13-25, and 25-23.

Freshman Madi Ray and senior Eli Winkler combined for over 30 kills in the match to lead the way offensively and Zoee Smith tallied four ace serves and 24 digs on the night.

Gering’s win dropped Alliance to a division two team in the power points and despite Beatrice losing, Gering stayed at #15 in the power points and according to Gering coach Amanda Cochran, her Bulldogs will need a win tonight over Sidney to reach a district final on Saturday.

Gering is 0-2 this season against the Lady Raiders having dropped all five sets they’ve played.

Coverage tonight can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 5:45 with first serve scheduled for 6 pm.

Elsewhere last night some C and D subdistrict tournaments wrapped up.

In the C1-12 tournament at Bridgeport high school it was Chadron downing Ogallala 3-2, they won the fifth set 15-11.

Scottsbluff High School hosted the C2-12 tournament where Bridgeport beat Morrill in five sets.

It went five sets in the back gym at Sidney last night where it was Garden County knocking off Leyton in five sets.

And also here in the region you had Hay Springs hosting the D2-11 tournament as Cody-Kilgore defeated Sioux County 3-1.