HS Volleyball: Matches tonight plus Subdistrict pairings announced

The RRN-Scottsbluff will have a pair of high school volleyball matches tonight with both Scottsbluff and Gering in action.

Gering will host Bridgeport and we’ll air that one on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 along with radio on KMOR 93.3 FM along with streaming on KMORfm.com. Pregame with Jeff Kelley will be at approximately 6:45, first serve scheduled for 7 pm.

Our other match will be radio only for Scottsbluff at Torrington. Coverage will start at about 6:45 with first serve at 7 pm on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com.

Postseason volleyball arrives next week and today the NSAA announced the pairings for Subdistrict Tournaments. Gering will host the B-8 Tournament with Scottsbluff and Alliance on hand.

Scottsbluff will play Alliance on Tuesday night with the winner taking on Gering on Wednesday night.

The full bracket can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Class C-1

Sidney will host Mitchell, Chadron, and Ogallala next week. For full bracket CLICK HERE.

Class C-2

Five teams will gather at Bridgeport. The Bulldogs hosting Hemingford, Bayard, Morrill, and Gordon-Rushville. For full bracket CLICK HERE.

Class D-1

Kimball and Minatare will play in the D1-12 Tournament. For full bracket CLICK HERE.

Class D-2

D2-12 will be at Sioux County. Bracket HERE.

D2-11 will feature Garden County, Leyton, Potter-Dix, and Creek Valley. Bracket HERE.

D2-10 has Mullen as the top seed. Bracket HERE.