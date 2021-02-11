Husker Men fall to Wisconsin

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to No. 21 Wisconsin, 61-48 Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Junior forward Lat Mayen led the Huskers (4-9, 0-8 Big Ten) with 14 points in the contest, scoring in double figures for his fourth game in a row. Dalano Banton had the team-high 10 boards for Nebraska, who out-rebounded Wisconsin, 41-38, but shot just 37 percent in the loss.

Nebraska started the game strong, jumping out to an early 22-14 lead after a 12-0 run, as Mayen had 10 early points for the Huskers. NU hit eight of its first 12 shots from the floor before cooling off. No. 21 Wisconsin (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) held Nebraska to only four points in the last eight minutes and forced 12 first-half turnovers. Despite shooting 30% from the field and 5-19 from the three-point line, the Badgers were able to take the lead 30-27 going into the half on Aleem Ford’s 3-pointer to beat halftime buzzer.

Wisconsin stretched the lead to 10 in the opening five minutes of the second half, using a 9-2 spurt to take a 39-29 lead with 14:53 left. The Huskers battled, getting the lead to 41-35 after a Trey McGowens basket before the Badgers used a 14-4 run to extend their margin to 55-39 on a Nate Reuvers basket.

The Huskers got right back into the game with a 7-0 spurt, pulling to within 55-46 on a Mayen basket, but could get no closer, as Wisconsin used 6-1 run of its own to push the lead to 14 on a Ford basket.

Jonathan Davis scored a team-high 10 points for Wisconsin as the only Badger to score in double figures. D’Mitrik Trice led the team with eight rebounds in the contest.

Nebraska is back in action Friday night at home against No. 6 Illinois. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.