The Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team upended Iowa 76-70 at home Tuesday night.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson had a team-high 17 points for the Huskers while Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp led all scorers with 21 points.

Iowa returns to action on Friday, hosting Maryland at 6:00 p.m., while Nebraska takes on Northwestern on the road Saturday at 3:30 p.m.