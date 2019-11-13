Husker Offense Stresses Efficiency

Lincoln, Neb.—The Nebraska football team worked out in full pads for two hours on Wednesday, splitting time inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters addressed the media following the conclusion of practice and talked about the challenges Nebraska’s offensive line faces against a Wisconsin defense ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense.

“The first thing is they have to know what they are doing,” Walters said. “If there is any doubt or hesitation on what their assignment is, then they are done. We have to make sure they know what they are doing and then once they know what they are doing, they [will] recognize what [Wisconsin is] doing. We have good practices. We have given them all the looks they are going to face. Coach Austin does a great job with them upfront. The bye week, we went good on good so they went against our D-line. They have had a good week of practice and they are ready to go.”

Walters also addressed Wisconsin’s dominance this season in time of possession on offense and how this will affect Nebraska’s offensive play.

“We told the guys on Monday that each play we have to execute at a high level,” Walters said. “We went through [Wisconsin’s] season and the number of snaps opposing offenses have gotten and it has been 50 or 55. So we have to maximize those plays. We have to be efficient. We can’t have turnovers [or] penalties, or else it is going to be a long day. The guys understand the sense of urgency and how each play really does matter.”

Walters continued to add how the team has improved during the bye week.

“[It is] a long season,” Walters said. “We wanted them to recover, get healthy so to speak. But also, [we] got some good on good and worked on our fundamentals and our details. I think we accomplished all that in the bye week. The guys are hungry and ready for a great Wisconsin team, a top-20 ranked team in the county coming to our place. I am sure they will have a great crowd and an opportunity to do something special.”

Nebraska will take the practice field again tomorrow morning in preparation for the matchup against Wisconsin. Saturday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. and will be televised on BTN. Fans can also listen to the game on the Husker Sports Network.