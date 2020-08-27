Husker Players File Suit Against Big Ten

Lincoln-As promised, multiple Nebraska football players and their parents have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten after the conference decided earlier this month to postpone its Fall sports season. A total of eight Huskers players are seeking for the conference to reverse its decision and provide more clarity as to why it made the call to postpone back in mid August.

The 13-page lawsuit, which was posted to Twitter on Thursday via an account run by parents of Huskers players, contends that Big Ten’s decision should be overturned on the grounds that it failed to adhere to established procedures in the decision-making process. The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Lancaster County, also contends that the postpone was “unjustified” based on flawed medical information.