Husker Volleyball sweeps Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball swept Rutgers 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 in the first of their two-match series this weekend on Friday afternoon at College Avenue Gymnasium.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers to a 5-0 start on the season with 17 kills on .484 hitting, and she chipped in three digs, two blocks and an ace. She led a trio of Husker hitters who turned in efficient performances. Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills and hit .556, and Kayla Caffey had seven kills and hit .545 to go with three blocks.

NU hit .320 in the match and held Rutgers to .189. The Huskers had 12 more kills (46-34) than the Scarlet Knights and won the serve game with five aces to five errors compared to two aces and seven errors for Rutgers. Five different Huskers served an ace in the match.

Madi Kubik had seven kills and a team-high 11 digs. Nicklin Hames had her third straight double-double with 37 assists and 10 digs. Kenzie Knuckles added seven digs and an ace.

Rutgers (1-6) got 10 kills from Kamila Cieslik.

The teams will play again at the same time – 3 p.m. CT – on Saturday