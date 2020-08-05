Husker volleyball to hold first workout

Lincoln-Despite not knowing when or if its season will begin the Nebraska volleyball team begins practice today. Due to COVID-19, practices will be closed to the public and the media at this time. NU is coming off a season in which they went 28-5 and advanced to the Regional Final. Head coach John Cook returns the nucleus of last year’s team in setter Nicklin Hames, outside hitters Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet, and Lauren Stivrins and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles. Omaha was supposed to host the Final Four this year, but that tournament and the season is up in the air at this point. Once a schedule has been set, information regarding seating capacity, gameday procedures and parking information will be communicated as soon as possible.