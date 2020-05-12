Nebraska football has gone to the other side of the world to add a specialist as Daniel Cerni, an Australian rules football player, announced he was coming to Lincoln on a full scholarship to play this season. Cerni has worked with Prokick Australia, an organization that helps develop and place punters throughout American football. The Huskers punter from the past two seasons, Isaac Armstrong, graduated and the Huskers could use some depth at that position.
Huskers Add Punter For This Season
