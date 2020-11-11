Huskers Add Two on Signing Day

The Nebraska softball program added a pair of talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle . Catcher Ava Bredwell (Shawnee, Kan.) and right-handed pitcher Kendall Mangel (San Diego, Calif.) will both join the Huskers next fall.

Both Bredwell and Mangel are ranked in the top 150 according to Extra Inning Softball. Bredwell is ranked No. 135 overall and No. 59 in her position group, while Mangel is ranked No. 30 overall and No. 17 in her position group.

Ava Bredwell, C/UTL, R/R, Shawnee, Kan. (Aces Fastpitch)

Ava Bredwell (pronounced BREAD-well) will play her senior season for Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kan., this spring. A catcher and three-year letterwinner, Bredwell earned all-state honors as a freshman and sophomore. Bredwell was an honorable mention in 2019 after earning second-team accolades in 2018. Bredwell plays club ball for Aces Fastpitch under Head Coach Ryan Taylor. Off the field, Bredwell has been named to the honor roll all three years of high school.

Bredwell is an active member of the community as well and serves as a volunteer coach with Strike Zone, a youth softball organization.

Bredwell was born on Jan. 7, 2003, and is the daughter of Jeremy Bredwell and Jennifer Draskovich. Her stepfather is David Draskovich and she has one stepsister, Katie Draskovich. Outside of softball, Bredwell enjoys working out, spending time with her family and friends and traveling. Bredwell intends to major in biology at Nebraska. Bredwell chose Nebraska over Northern Iowa, Kansas and Wichita State.

“Ava is an athletic player who has driven by hard work and continuous improvement,” Revelle said. “As a student of the game, we have watched and witnessed her growth as a catcher, hitter and team leader. Nebraska softball is getting a great addition to the Red Team with Ava’s work ethic, talent and A-plus character. We are excited to get Ava on campus and watch her soar.”

Bredwell on Nebraska: “I felt so welcomed by the coaches, staff and players from the beginning of my recruiting process. When I visited campus, I instantly felt at home.”

Kendall Mangel, RHP, San Diego, Calif. (Corona Angels)

Kendall Mangel (pronounced MAIN-gull) will play her senior season for Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, Calif., this spring. A right-handed pitcher, Mangel has played varsity the past three seasons. Through her prep career, Mangel has made 70 appearances which include 64 starts and 415.2 innings pitched. Mangel has thrown 45 complete games for the Huskies and 17 shutouts. The righty has a career record of 58-9 and a 1.48 ERA with 253 strikeouts through her first three seasons.

As a freshman in 2018, Mangel was named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American by the site, after finishing with a 27-3 record and a 1.25 ERA. In 2019, Mangel was named a MaxPreps second-team All-American after posting a 24-5 record and finishing with a 1.65 ERA. Additionally, Mangel was named to the all-state team as both a freshman and a sophomore.

Mangel plays club ball for the Corona Angels under Head Coach Marty Tyson. The Corona Angels have produced current Huskers Camyl Armandariz, Keana “KP” Pola, Cam Ybarra and Tristen Edwards, as well as former Huskers Bri Cassidy, Austen Urness, MJ Knighten, Emily Lockman, Dawna Tyson, Tatum Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Julie Brechtel and Tori Tyson. In 2018, Mangel helped the Angels win the PGF 14U National Championship.

Mangel was born on Feb. 23, 2003, in San Diego Calif. She is the daughter of Russell and Misti Mangel. She has one sister, MacKenzie Mangel and one brother, Tyler Beedle. Mangel plans on majoring in animal science at Nebraska.

“Kendall is a team-first player who will compete like a bulldog on the mound for her teammates,” Revelle said. “A high-energy and spirited pitcher, Kendall makes it easy for her defense to play hard behind her. Kendall comes into the Nebraska softball family with high expectations of herself and big dreams for The Red Team. We are anxious to help her realize those dreams.”

Mangel on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because of the outstanding school spirit, the softball program and facilities; and the high academic level for my major.”