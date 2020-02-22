Huskers Blow Big Lead On West Coast

San Diego, Calif. – The Nebraska baseball team (1-3) led San Diego, 7-0, after the top of the fourth, but the Toreros stormed back on its way to a 12-11 win over the Huskers at Fowler Park on Friday night.

The Huskers compiled 18 hits, but left 11 runners on base. Cam Chick paced NU’s offense with a 4-for-5 performance. Aaron Palensky and Leighton Banjoff each produced three-hit outings, as six Huskers produced multi-hit efforts.

Senior lefty Gareth Stroh, making his second start at Nebraska and 33rd career NCAA start, threw 5.0 innings and allowed four runs (three earned runs) on four hits. He recorded four strikeouts and no walks. Max Schreiber (1.1 innings), Tyler Martin (0.2) and Shay Schanaman (1.0) each made relief appearances for the Huskers. The Huskers will play Saturday night at 8pm vs San Diego State.