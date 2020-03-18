class="post-template-default single single-post postid-448408 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Huskers Cancel 2020 Football Spring Game

BY NU Athletic Communications | March 18, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Huskers Cancel 2020 Football Spring Game
Photo Courtesy-NU Athletic Communications

The University of Nebraska has canceled the Red-White Spring Game on April 18 out of concern for public health and safety of fans, student-athletes and staff.

Refunds
All ticket holders for the Spring Game will receive a full refund for their order. Tickets will be automatically refunded onto the credit card used for the original purchase or by check (cash/check transactions).

Ticket Office Closure
Beginning Tuesday, March 17 the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office will be closed to the public for in-person assistance until further notice. You may still reach the Ticket Office by phone during regular business hours (M – F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 800-8-BIGRED.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments