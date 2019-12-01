Huskers Close Regular Season With Sweep of OSU

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team completed the regular season with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19) victory against Ohio State in front of 8,170 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night.

NU finished the regular season at 25-4 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten, which put them in a three-way tie for second place in the final standings with Penn State and Minnesota, one game behind league champion Wisconsin.

Lexi Sun had 12 kills to lead the Huskers, while Callie Schwarzenbach had seven kills without an error for a .636 hitting percentage. Madi Kubik added seven kills and 12 digs, and Jazz Sweet had five kills and three blocks.

Nebraska hit .242 and held Ohio State to .086 hitting. The Huskers out-blocked the Buckeyes 9-6 and committed eight fewer service errors to offset being out-killed 36-34 on the night. It marked the Huskers’ first victory while recording fewer kills since a Sept. 7 win at San Diego.

Nicklin Hames had 24 assists and 12 digs, while Kenzie Knuckles added 10 digs. Lauren Stivrins led the defensive effort with six blocks.

Gabby Gonzales had 10 kills for Ohio State (15-17, 8-12 Big Ten).

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. Should the Huskers be selected as one of the top 16 seeds, they would host the first and seconds rounds next Friday and Saturday at the Devaney Center.