Huskers Continue To Struggle

Lincoln – The Nebraska women’s basketball team rallied from a 25-point second-quarter deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but No. 18 Indiana made two plays and two free throws in the final minute to escape with a 57-53 win over the Huskers in front of a season-high 6,160 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Nebraska slipped to 15-9 overall and 5-8 in the Big Ten, while Indiana improved to 19-6 overall and 9-4 in the conference. For the game, Nebraska out-shot the Hoosiers, connecting on 36.1 percent (22-61) of its field goals, including 27.8 percent (5-18) of its threes. Indiana connected on just 30.4 percent (21-69) of its shots, including 4-of-15 threes (.267). Indiana finished 11-for-16 (.688) at the line, while Nebraska went 4-for-8. The Hoosiers out-rebounded the Huskers, 49-43, but the two teams were tied at six in second-chance points. Indiana won the turnover battle, 16-10, outscoring NU 13-9 in points off turnovers. Nebraska returns to Big Ten home action on Thursday night when the Huskers take on Penn State. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Nittany Lions is set for 7 p.m.