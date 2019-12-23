Huskers Cruise To Easy Win

Lincoln – Leigha Brown scored 12 of her season-high 25 points in the second quarter to help Nebraska roll to a 71-51 win over visiting Manhattan on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Brown, who tied a career high with four three-pointers including three in the second quarter, helped Nebraska close non-conference play with a 10-1 record. Brown pitched in five rebounds and four assists, while fellow sophomore Sam Haiby added 10 points and six assists. Junior center Kate Cain contributed 13 points and a season-high-tying eight rebounds to help Nebraska produce a commanding 47-32 edge on the boards against the Jaspers.

Nebraska led 21-19 after one quarter despite five three-pointers from Manhattan. Freshman Emily LaPointe led the Jaspers with 11 points in the opening period for Manhattan, which slipped to 3-7 on the season. Nebraska took a 37-25 lead to the locker room at the half, after hitting 51.7 percent (15-29) of its shots, including 5-of-11 (.455) of its three-pointers. . As a team, Nebraska hit 47.4 percent (27-57) of its shots from the field, including 6-of-20 threes (.300), while going 11-for-16 (.688) at the free throw line. The Huskers held Manhattan to 30.2 percent (19-63) from the field, including 9-of-29 (.310) from three-point range. The Jaspers went just 4-for-6 at the free throw line as Nebraska committed a season-low six personal fouls in the game. Manhattan did win the turnover battle, 14-12. Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 28, when the Huskers take on defending Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa. Tip-off between the Hawkeyes (9-2) and Huskers (10-1) is set for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank