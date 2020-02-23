Huskers Drop 4-2 Decision to Aztecs

San Diego, Calif. – The Nebraska baseball team (1-4) was held to five hits in a 4-2 loss to San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Saturday night.

Nebraska’s first five hitters in the lineup each managed one hit apiece. The two teams played a scoreless first five innings before all six runs were scored in the sixth inning.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Colby Gomes, making his second start of the season, tossed 5.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits, while recording one strikeout and one walk. NU saw relief appearances from Bo Blessie (0.2 inning), Trey Kissack (0.1), Caleb Feekin (1.0) and Paul Tillotson (1.0).

In the opening frame, Cam Chick hit a leadoff single, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice before a flyout double play ended the inning. San Diego State managed one hit in the bottom of the first, but left the runner stranded in a scoreless frame.

Ty Roseberry reached on a one-out hit-by-pitch in the top of the second, but was left on base after back-to-back outs. In the bottom of the second, the Aztecs went down in order on two groundouts and a lineout.

All three Husker batters in the top of the third were retired. SDSU managed one baserunner on a one-out walk in the bottom of the third, but a flyout and fielder’s choice ended the frame.

Spencer Schwellenbach and Luke Roskam each drew walks in the top of the fourth and occupied first and second base with one out before a double play ended the inning and kept NU from scoring. San Diego State had a leadoff single, but three consecutive outs kept him stranded in a scoreless frame.

In the fifth, Mojo Hagge reached on an error, but was caught stealing for NU’s second out before a strikeout ended the frame. Gomes retired all three Aztec batters in the bottom of the fifth.

Nebraska scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take the first lead of the game. After back-to-back outs, NU produced three consecutive hits. After Schwellenbach’s base hit, Aaron Palensky ripped an RBI double to bring him in. Palensky scored on Roskam’s RBI single in the following at-bat. In the bottom of the sixth, the Aztecs responded with four runs to take a 4-2 lead. SDSU managed two hits during the frame, while two Aztecs reached via walk, one on a hit-by-pitch, one on a fielder’s choice and another on a wild pitch.

The Huskers were retired in order in the top of the seventh. The Aztecs produced one hit in the bottom of the seventh, but left the runner stranded, as the score remained 4-2.

In the top of the eighth, Schwellenbach and Palensky drew back-to-back two-out walks before a strikeout ended the inning and left them each stranded. San Diego State managed one baserunner via walk in the bottom of the eighth.

Roseberry hit a leadoff single in the top of the ninth before the Aztecs recorded three consecutive outs to end the game.

The Huskers return to action on Sunday when they face Arizona at Tony Gwynn Stadium, starting at noon (CT)/10 a.m. (PT).