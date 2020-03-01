Huskers Fall to No. 12 Arizona State

Phoenix, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (1-7) took an early 1-0 lead, but No. 12 Arizona State responded with unanswered runs in each of its next five innings en route to a 14-1 win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Saturday night.

Sophomore righty Colby Gomes, making his third start of the season, tossed 4.1 innings and allowed three runs, while recording one strikeout. NU saw relief outings from Kyle Perry, Bo Blessie, Ethan Bradford and Tyler Martin.

In the opening frame, NU went down 1-2-3 with two strikeouts and a lineout. In the bottom half, the Sun Devils managed a two-out walk, but he was caught stealing to end a scoreless inning.

Aaron Palensky smacked a leadoff home run in the top of the second to give Nebraska the first lead of the game. Leighton Banjoff delivered a one-out double before Ty Roseberry reached on a two-out hit-by-pitch, but both runners were left on base. In the bottom of the second, ASU managed a pair of baserunners but left both stranded as NU retained its 1-0 edge.

Jaxon Hallmark left off the third inning with a bunt single, but was caught stealing. Cam Chick reached via walk, but was thrown out on a double play to NU’s subsequent batter. The Sun Devils went down in order in the bottom of the third on a groundout and two flyouts.

In the top of the fourth, Luke Roskam ripped a one-out single, but remained stranded after back-to-back flyouts. Arizona State scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Trevor Hauver hit a leadoff home run before two additional Sun Devil hits during the frame.

Mike Addante reached on a one-out bunt single in the fifth before a strikeout and groundout kept him from advancing. ASU scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 7-1. The Sun Devils compiled four hits, three of which were doubles, during the frame as NU walked two additional batters.

Roskam singled for the second time of the night with his two-out base hit in the top of the sixth, but he remained stranded after a strikeout to the following batter. In the bottom of the sixth, ASU added a run to build an 8-1 lead. The Sun Devils tallied two hits and left two runners on during the frame.

In the top of the seventh, the Huskers were retired in order. In the bottom of the seventh, the Sun Devils scratched out two runs to take a 10-1 advantage. ASU managed one hit, while two runners reached via walk.

All three Husker batters were retired in the top of the eighth. Arizona State scored four runs on three hits and two walks in the bottom of the eighth.

Palensky drew a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth before three consecutive strikeouts ended the game.

The Huskers and Sun Devils conclude their series on Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. (CT).