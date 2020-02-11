Huskers Head to No. 9 Maryland

The Nebraska men’s basketball team concludes its two-game road trip on Tuesday night, as the Huskers travel to No. 9 Maryland. Tipoff from the XFINITY Center is slated for shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska (7-16, 2-10 Big Ten) wrap up a stretch of three straight games against ranked opponents Tuesday evening with potentially its toughest matchup of the season. Maryland is 13-0 at home, including 6-0 in Big Ten action, and will be the first top-10 team the Huskers have faced this season.

The Huskers are coming off a 96-72 loss to No. 17 Iowa on Saturday. In that game, Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza combined for 52 points and 15 rebounds as the Hawkeyes opened the second half with a 25-10 spurt to break open the contest.

For the Huskers, junior guard Jervay Green came off the bench for 18 points and seven rebounds to lead three Huskers in double figures. Green, who had 11 of his points in the first half to help the Huskers cut a 16-point deficit to four, has reached double figures in three of the Huskers’ last four road games. Cam Mack and Dachon Burke Jr. added 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Huskers shot just 5-of-25 from 3-point range, including just 1-of-10 in the first half.

Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) leads the Big Ten race by a game and enters Tuesday’s game riding a six-game win streak after a 75-66 win over No. 20 Illinois Friday night in Champaign. In that game, Anthony Cowan led all scorers with 20 points and seven assists to lead three Maryland players in double figures. The Terrapins overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to pull within 42-40 at the break and used an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. Darryl Morsell scored 18 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland, which handed the Fighting Illini their first home conference loss of the season.