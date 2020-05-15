Huskers ink Andre

Lincoln – The Nebraska men’s basketball program size in the frontcourt with the signing of Eduardo Andre to a National Letter-of-Intent on Friday.

Andre, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound center from London, England, played at AZ Compass Prep during the 2019-20 season. Andre, who chose NU over offers from Illinois, Maryland and Texas A&M among others, averaged 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior.

“Eduardo brings length and explosiveness to our frontcourt,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “His ability to protect the rim gives us a dimension that we didn’t have last year, and he has the skillset to play inside-out. Eduardo has only been playing competitively for a few years, but he has a lot of upside, and we think can develop in our program.”

A three-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, he was ranked among the top 200 seniors in the country by 247 Sports. Prior to his transfer to AZ Compass Prep, Andre was rated among the top 10 recruits in Texas in the class of 2020.

Andre who didn’t begin playing competitive basketball until he was 14 years old, played two seasons of basketball at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, where he averaged 12.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game during his junior campaign. For his efforts, he was named the District 11-5A Defensive Player of the Year. He played AAU basketball with the Dallas Mustangs program.

Andre joins a recruiting class which includes grad transfer Kobe Webster (Western Illinois), transfers Kobe King (Wisconsin), Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh) and Trevor Lakes (University of Indianapolis) and junior college transfers Teddy Allen (Western Nebraska CC) and Lat Mayen (Chipola College).