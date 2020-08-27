Huskers Land Big Recruit

Council Bluffs-Nebraska head coach Scott Frost picked up some great news last night as the number one tight end prospect in the country, Thomas Findone of Council Bluffs committed to Nebraska. Fidone announced his plans last night on a local news broadcast. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fidone also strongly considered LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. He is consideder to be a top 40 recruit in the entire country and is the 16th known commitment in the 2021 class for Frost.