Huskers pick up another verbal commitment

The Fourth of July weekend was a good one for Nebraska football as head coach Scott Frost picked up another verbal commitment. Latrell Neville from Missouri City, Texas announced he plans to sign with the Huskers. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Neville is the 11th verbal commit for Frost for the class of 2021. Neville is considered to be a three star receiver recruit by most recruiting services. He originally had committed to Virgina Tech. Neville had more than 40 offers including those from the likes of Missouri, West Virgina, and Florida.