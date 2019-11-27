Huskers Ready to Send Seniors Out on High Note

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for over two hours Wednesday morning in helmets only in the Hawks Championship Center.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following the conclusion of practice and talked about the short week of preparation and how the team has handled it.

“They’ve handled the short week well,” he said. “We’ve still got some work to do on it. Obviously with Thanksgiving tomorrow, we’re going to adjust schedules a little bit, but we probably need a little work yet to make sure we have the game plan dialed in and the guys are committed to doing that.”

Frost followed up by discussing his offensive line and how the unit has helped the run game the pass two games.

“Last couple of weeks we’ve opened up some bigger holes for some guys,” he said. “I think the offensive line has continued to grow, getting some of those young guys in the middle have gotten better as the year has gone along and are playing at a higher level. We’ve got our work cut out for us against Iowa. They’re really stout against the run, their front four is really good, back end comes up and tackles really well. They’re going to make us earn it, and we can’t just have a good play now and again, we have to be consistent.”

Frost went on to talk about how the defense has improved since facing Minnesota.

“We gave up the one touchdown where I don’t think our eyes were good in the backfield on Saturday (at Maryland),” Frost said. “Besides that, the fits and responsibilities have been a lot better. They’re going to have to be again against Iowa, they do a great job moving the ball just like they do every year. Their quarterback can throw it, and they’ve got some weapons. We need to be on our responsibilities and be disciplined.”

Frost also talked about how his team is preparing for the final home game of the season and the final home game for Nebraska’s seniors.

“Honestly, the whole team is having fun, the whole team is excited and anxious to play. I think there are a lot of guys that want to send the seniors out on the best note possible.”

The Huskers will continue preparations for Iowa with a walkthrough on Thursday. Nebraska will kick off against Iowa on Friday at 1:30 with television coverage provided by BTN.