Huskers Sign Wilhelm Breidenbach

Lincoln – University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoibeg announced Wednesday that Wilhelm Breidenbach has signed a National-Letter-of-Intent with the Husker program.

A 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward from Santa Ana, Calif., Breidenbach plays for national power Mater Dei High School for legendary Coach Gary McKnight, who has won more than 1,150 games in his 38 years of coaching at the school.

Breidenbach is ranked No. 53 nationally by ESPN in the class of 2021, matching highest-ranked recruit the Huskers have signed coming out of high school dating back to 2007. He is also ranked No. 90 in the 247Sports Composite, which combines all of the major national recruiting services rankings.

The No. 10 center nationally by ESPN, he averaged 11.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 2019-20, as Mater Dei went 25-8 and reached the CIF Open Division Regional semifinals. He was an All-CIF Southern Section Open Division team and first-team All-Orange County in 2019-20, as he posted six double-doubles, including an 18-point, 14-rebound effort against Sierra Canyon. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, including 10 double-doubles, as Mater Dei went 29-5 and was the CIF Southern California finalist.

According to Hoiberg, Breidenbach’s size, skill and motor makes him a prospect who could make an immediate impact next season for the Huskers.

“Wilheim brings a skill set that translates well to the up-tempo system we play,” Hoiberg said. “He runs the floor well, has the ability to play inside out and is a physical player who can easily step out to the perimeter and stretch the defense. One of the things that stands out when you watch him is his energy level he plays with. He is relentless and is not afraid to make the hustle plays that help his team win.”

Breidenbach, who is the first California native to sign with the Huskers out of high school since 2006, has started since his freshman year and begins his senior season in March with nearly 1,000 points and over 600 rebounds in his career. He played his AAU ball with Team Why Not on the EYBL circuit. Breidenbach is also a very solid student at Mater Dei with close to a 4.0 GPA.