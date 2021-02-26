Huskers Split With Hoosiers on Opening Day

The Nebraska softball team opened its season Friday, splitting a doubleheader with the Indiana Hoosiers at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida. Indiana came from behind to take game one, 3-1, before Nebraska rallied for a 4-2 victory in game two.

Nebraska managed only three hits – two doubles and a home run – against Hoosier ace Emily Goodwin in game one. Senior Tristen Edwards accounted for two of the three Husker hits, including a third-inning home run that gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead. But Indiana answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and the Hoosiers tacked on an insurance run in sixth to win 3-1. Goodwin, who led the Big Ten in wins last season, retired 12 of the final 13 Huskers. Senior Olivia Ferrell took the loss for Nebraska, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings.

In game two, Nebraska trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Huskers tied the game on an Edwards sacrifice fly in the fifth. Then in the bottom of the sixth, freshman Billie Andrews delivered a two-out, two-run single for her first career hit, lifting the Huskers to the 4-2 win.

Junior Courtney Wallace earned the win in game two, allowing two runs in six innings. Wallace was also 2-for-3 at the plate and scored the winning run. Freshman right-hander Kaylin Kinney pitched a perfect seventh inning in her Husker debut to pick up the save.

Wallace finished 2-for-4 offensively in the doubleheader, while allowing only two runs in 6.2 total innings in the circle. Edwards and sophomore Keana “KP” Pola each went 2-for-6 in the doubleheader, while Edwards and Andrews each drove in a pair of runs.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow with another doubleheader at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex, facing Michigan State twice. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 9 a.m. (Central).