Huskers Stumble in Game 2 of Doubleheader

Sophomore left-hander Cade Povich , making his fourth start of the season, tossed a career-high 6.2 innings and allowed one run on six hits. He recorded four strikeouts and one walk to increase his season totals to 26 K’s and two walks.

Braxton Bragg allowed two runs in 0.1 inning of relief before Paul Tillotson and Shay Schanaman each tossed 1.0 scoreless frame. All three relievers each tallied one strikeout.

Nebraska’s offense was held to six hits against the two Lion pitchers, Will Geerdes and Nate Beimel. After a scoreless first five innings for both teams, NU struck with one run in the bottom of the sixth.

During the frame, Cam Chick reached on a hit-by-pitch before advancing to third on an error. He scored on Spencer Schwellenbach’s RBI single. Schwellenbach led the Huskers in Game 2 of the Saturday doubleheader with a 3-for-4 outing.

Columbia responded in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1 when Joshua Solomon hit a solo home run. The Huskers retook the lead at 2-1 with one run in the bottom of the seventh. Joe Acker blasted a solo home run to left field during the frame.

In the top of the eighth, the Lions bounced back with a pair of runs to take a 3-2 lead. Each of Columbia’s first three batters singled, including Tyler MacGregor’s RBI single, before NU recorded its first out. An RBI groundout scored the Lions’ other run during the frame.

The Huskers and Lions conclude their four-game series on Sunday, beginning at 11:05 a.m. (CT) at Hawks Field.