Huskers to open up season by hosting Golden Window Classic

(Lincoln, NE) — The 2020 Golden Window Classic, a multi-team college basketball event, will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Bob Devaney Sports Center on November 25-29. This year’s event will feature some of the top teams in college basketball, including LSU, St. Louis, Northern Iowa, Nebraska, and more.

Tickets will go on sale during the week of November 9th for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena only, and the arena will be open at 25% capacity. Fans will not be allowed at the Devaney Sports Center.

The event will abide by the health standards put in place for public gatherings as outlined in the State of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures (DHM). The safety plan will be reviewed and approved by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). Face coverings required at all times.

Elevate Hoops is hosting the event. Opponents, tipoff times, T.V. details, and arena policies will be announced as they become available.

This year’s field includes: (KenPom Rating denoted in parentheses)

Nebraska (118)

LSU (36)

St. Louis (45)

Northern Iowa (77)

Western Kentucky (81)

San Francisco (83)

Nevada (121)

Illinois St (193)

The Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office, located in the south lobby, is temporarily closed TO THE PUBLIC until further notice. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@ pinnaclebankarena.com.

Buy official tickets ONLY at the following:

– Ticketmaster.com

– Ticketmaster App on your mobile device

– Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office