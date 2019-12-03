Jackson Highlights Nebraska Defensive Honorees

Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson was one of seven Husker defensive players to be honored by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday, as the league office announced its all-conference defensive teams.

Jackson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from both the Big Ten Coaches and Big Ten Media. The 6-3, 215-pound Jackson ranked among the Big Ten and national leaders with 12 pass breakups and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Jackson also tallied 40 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, while forcing two fumbles and recovering another.

Defensive lineman Khalil Davis earned third-team all-conference honors from the league coaches after his standout senior season. The 6-2, 315-pound Davis led Nebraska with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His sack total was the highest by a Husker player since 2015, while his TFL total was the best by a Blackshirt since the 2014 campaign. Davis was also recognized as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick by the media panel.

Four other Huskers earned honorable-mention recognition on Tuesday. Nose tackle Darrion Daniels was recognized by the league coaches. Daniels anchored the defensive line and tallied 34 tackles and four tackles for loss. Linebacker Mohamed Barry was an honorable-mention choice by the league’s media panel. He led Nebraska with 89 tackles, including four tackles for loss. This marked the second straight year Barry received conference honors, after being a third-team pick in 2018.

A pair of versatile defensive backs also earned honorable-mention accolades from the Big Ten Media. Junior Dicaprio Bootle started the first eight games at cornerback before moving to safety and finished the season with 31 tackles and six breakups. It marked the second straight year Bootle has received league honors after being a third-team choice in 2018.

Sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt also divided time between cornerback and safety in 2019. Taylor-Britt finished the year with 49 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions and one fumble recovered. He also forced four fumbles, tying the most by a Husker since 1999.

Junior defensive end Ben Stille was also recognized on Tuesday as a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. Earlier this season, Stille was named an Academic All-District VII selection.

The Big Ten Conference will announce offensive honorees and award winners on Wednesday.

All-Big Ten Defensive Honorees

Lamar Jackson, Sr., CB—Second Team (Media and Coaches)

Khalil Davis, Sr., DL—Third Team (Coaches), Honorable Mention (Media)

Darrion Daniels, Sr. NT—Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Dicaprio Bootle, Jr., DB—Honorable Mention (Media)

Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB—Honorable Mention (Media)

Cam Taylor-Britt, Soph., DB—Honorable Mention (Media)

Ben Stille-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree