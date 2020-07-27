Josh Davis’ Grand Slam not enough in 6-5 loss to Sabre Dogs

If you are a fan of the strikeout and the long ball, yesterday’s game would have been nothing short of euphoric. Those that came to Corbett Field on Sunday witnessed 21 strikeouts and three home runs combined as both teams bid for the series win in the rubber match. Pioneers catcher Josh Davis hit a grand slam in his first start in three days, but it wasn’t enough to help erase a late five-run deficit as the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs handed Western Nebraska their third loss in four games, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon.

The Pioneers offense was met with the tough task of trying to string together base hits against Sabre Dogs starting pitcher Josh Robbins. Coming into today, opponents were hitting a meager .207 against the righty from Loyola Marymount and he had no intentions of having a slip up Sunday afternoon. The Lake Oswego, Oregon native was nearly perfect in the finale against the Pioneers, with his lone blemish coming in the second inning. Robbins opened the frame by hitting Davis with a pitch and walking Cameron Skinner before getting Gabe Huante on a called third strike. The following batter, Ethan Loveless, walked on five pitches to give the Pioneers a golden scoring chance with the bases loaded and only one out. Leadoff man Jason Luke hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Davis for the first run of the game. Robbins escaped the two on and two-out jam by getting Spencer Marenco to ground out to first. The 6’4 junior went four innings without allowing a hit and striking out seven, lowering his batting average against to .170 while simultaneously raising his K/9 to a ridiculous 16.4.

The Sabre Dogs scored three of their six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that featured a handful of Pioneers miscues combined with a two run home run off the bat of SS Mason Dineson. Dineson, who played in all six games against the Pioneers this season, has hit .563 with two home runs and seven RBIs in the season series. All three runs came off of Western Nebraska starter Andrew Del Biaggio (1-4) who suffered the loss, going 6 innings allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out eight.

Davis hit his grand slam off of Sabre Dogs closer Tanner Riley in the top of the eighth inning to pull the Pioneers to within a run, but Riley bounced back nicely by pitching a flawless ninth to give Souris Valley the series win. Although the junior from Abilene Christian University was touched up for a season high four runs, he remains a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities this season after retiring the Pioneers in order in the ninth.

The grand slam by Davis only masked the underlying issue that resulted in Sunday loss. The Pioneers were only able to muster up two hits on the day, which has become a recurring theme for the Pioneers offense as of late. The only other hit came off the bat of Sam Hillyer, a single in the eighth off of Riley. Western Nebraska’s seven through nine hitters went a combined 0-for-10 with six strikeouts while walking twice. The top of the lineup did not fare much better, as the Pioneers one through four hitters went a combined 0-for-12 with three walks and four strikeouts while leaving three runners in scoring position.

With the loss, Western Nebraska falls to 12-18 (.400) on the season and drops another half game back of the Fremont Moo, 4.5 games total, after their game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Western Nebraska will have an off day on Monday before starting a three-game home set against the Hastings Sodbusters. The Pios will look to snap a five-game home losing streak on Tuesday. Souris Valley will also be off on Monday before hosting the Badland Big Sticks for three at Corbett Field.