Kids can trick or treat with Cougar baseball and softball at Palace tonight

Area youngsters can trick or treat with Western Nebraska Community College softball and baseball players on Halloween at Cougar Palace from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with candy and games available during the night.

Trick or treating will run in conjunction with the last WNCC volleyball match when the 17th-ranked Cougars take on McCook Community College beginning at 6 p.m. in sophomore recognition night on Halloween

The trick or treating will be a fun experience for the little ones to interact with local athletes and get out of the cold. This year’s softball players will also be in Halloween costume for the event.

Admission to the volleyball match is also free for everyone on the night.