Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament moved to August

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus the 2020 Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering has been rescheduled from this Sunday, June 7th, to Sunday, August 2nd beginning at 8 a.m., with check-in at 7 a.m.

The format will once again be a three person scramble, with two teams on each tee.

The entry fee of $70 per person includes golf, two mulligans, prizes and lunch. Golf carts are available for an additional $16 per seat and trail fees for non-registered carts are $17 per cart.

The payout will include a low gross and a number of low nets dependent on the number of teams entered.

The tournament is limited to the first 36 teams. To register call Robert at (308) 635-2277.