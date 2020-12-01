KNEB.tv, Allo to live broadcast all 18 Western Conference Basketball Tournament games this week

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – KNEB.tv is honored to announce that they will be providing live video coverage of all 18 games of the Western Conference Basketball Tournament this weekend.

The announcement follows an agreement with the Western Conference in order to allow for more fans to be able to view the games with COVID-19 fan restrictions in effect.

The three-day tournament will be played Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Scottsbluff and Gering High School, and feature six panhandle schools – Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, and Sidney.

Not only will all 18 games be available free of charge on KNEB.tv through YouTube, but since two games will be played at the same time, Allo Communications will be launching a second KNEB.tv channel that will also broadcast the games. All games played at Scottsbluff High School will be on Allo Channel 15, while all games played at Gering High School will be on Allo Channel 190.

All broadcasts will feature play-by-play coverage with Chris Cottrell and Jeff Kelley. In addition, all games involving Scottsbluff or Gering will also be broadcast on radio on either 106.9 The Trail or 93.3 KMOR.

Several businesses teamed up to make this broadcast possible, including: A. Elliott Law, B & C Steel, Buyers Reality, Chimney Rock Chiropractic, Elite Physical Therapy, Farm Bureau (Shawn Harvey), FNBO, Ideal Linen, Jon’s Body Shop, Northfield Retirement, Panhandle Auto Group, Panhandle Coop, Papa Murphy’s, Paul Reed Construction, Platte Valley Companies, Prime Metal Products, Runza Restaurants, Shelter Insurance (Travis Hawk), The Zone at Scottsbluff Screen Printing, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, WNCC, and Xtreme Dents.

To watch KNEB.tv, you can do any of the following:

· Watch online at www.KNEB.tv

· Watch on Allo Channel 15 or 190 (available in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Ogallala, and Scottsbluff)

· On You Tube at youtube.com/c/KNEBtv (or search KNEB TV)

· Download the Rural Radio Scottsbluff App on Apple or Android devices

A complete schedule of the games, broadcast times, and channel information follows:

Thursday, December 3rd

4:00 pm: Girls Game 1: Chadron vs. Mitchell, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

4:00 pm: Boys Game 2: Scottsbluff vs. Chadron, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

6:00 pm: Girls Game 2: Sidney vs. Gering, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

6:00 pm: Boys Game 3: Alliance vs. Sidney, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

8:00 pm: Girls Game 3: Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

8:00 pm: Boys Game 1: Mitchell vs. Gering, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

Friday, December 4th

4:00 pm: Girls Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

4:00 pm: Boys Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

6:00 pm: Girls Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

6:00 pm: Boys Game 4: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 2, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

8:00 pm: Girls Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 1, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

8:00 pm: Boys Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 1, www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

Saturday, December 5th

10:00 am: Girls Game 7 (5th Place Game), www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

10:00 am: Boys Game 7 (5th Place Game), www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

12:00 pm: Girls Game 8 (3rd Place Game), www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

12:00 pm: Boys Game 8 (3rd Place Game), www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15

2:00 pm: Girls Game 9 (Championship Game), www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 190

2:00 pm: Boys Game 9 (Championship Game), www.KNEB.tv, Allo Channel 15