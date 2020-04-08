KNEB & Westwood One presents Great Postseason NFL Games

With the continued hiatus of live sports, KNEB 960 AM & 100.3 FM along with Westwood One is proud to offer a series of re-broadcasts of exciting NFL Postseason Games, including some of the greatest Super Bowls ever played.

Each game will feature play-by-play as it originally aired, but edited to minimize interruptions. Additionally, games will feature interviews and additional perspectives from some of the players and coaches that were involved in the contests where available.

Beginning this Sunday, and every Sunday through May, we will feature one or two games each week, beginning at 12:00 noon. The games will air on KNEB 960 AM and 100.3 FM.

Among the highlights on the schedule, include:

Super Bowl I, broadcast on radio for the first time since it originally aired in 1967

Super Bowl LIV, where Kansas City overcame a late deficit to beat San Francisco

The 1992 AFC Wild Card Game, where the Buffalo Bills rallied for the greatest comeback in postseason history

The 2006 AFC Championship Game, where Peyton Manning and the Colts come from behind in the second half to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots

Here is the tentative schedule (games are subject to change):

Sunday, April 12th

Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals (2009 NFC Wild Card Game)

Sunday, April 19th

Game 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl LIV)

Game 2: Houston Oilers @ Buffalo Bills (1992 AFC Wild Card Game)

Sunday, April 26th

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots (Super Bowl XLII)

Sunday, May 3rd

Game 1: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XXXII)

Game 2: New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs (2018 AFC Championship Game)

Sunday, May 10th

Game 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl XXIII)

Game 2: Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (2012 AFC Divisional Game)

Sunday, May 17th

Game 1: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons (Super Bowl LI)

Game 2: Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks (2014 NFC Championship Game)

Sunday, May 24th

Game 1: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Super Bowl XLIII)

Game 2: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints (2009 NFC Championship Game)

Sunday, May 31st

Game 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl I)

Game 2: New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts (2006 AFC Championship Game)