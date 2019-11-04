Knuckles Named B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Nebraska freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Knuckles averaged 5.00 digs per set in No. 8 Nebraska’s wins against Rutgers and No. 7 Penn State over the weekend. She posted a career-high 24 digs in the five-set win over the Nittany Lions, as the Huskers held Penn State to a .166 hitting percentage, its lowest mark in a Big Ten match this season.

Knuckles also had 16 digs against Rutgers, as NU held the Scarlet Knights to a .099 hitting percentage.

The Yorktown, Indiana native picked up her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor. Earlier this season she was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.