Krzyzanowski, Boswell, Schlaepfer qualify through at Match Play Championship

Three local golfers are in action this week at the Oakland Golf Club for the Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Championship.

Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff, Ali Boswell of Gering, and Madi Schlaepfer from Gering all finished with similar results in the stroke play qualifying round yesterday and have moved into today’s match play format.

All three finished in the top 16; Schlaepfer finished her round at nine over par (81), while Boswell and Krzyzanowski each posted ten over par rounds of 82.

Today features two single elimination match play rounds.

Schlaepfer earned the #10 seed and a matchup against Katie Ruge from Omaha. Boswell gets the #11 seed with a showdown looming against defending champion, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo, while Krzyzanowski, the #13 seed, takes on Danica Badura of Aurora.

The match play brackets and full stroke play qualifying results are available on the respective championship websites here: nebgolf.org/competitions/schedule/.