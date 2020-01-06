Lady Seacats perform well in Colorado

The Scottsbluff/Gering Lady Seacats team was in Colorado over the weekend competing at the 32nd Annual Keith Wiedeman Invite, finishing in fifth place in the team standings.

The Lady Seacats were competing against seven teams from Colorado.

In their first meet back off the holiday break Head Coach, John Galindo, was pleased with the results, “We came to swim, and had some of our best times for most of the swimmers and even had a top finish.”

Stephanie Woolsey brought home a first place in the 50 meter freestyle and sixth place in the 100 freestyle.

Samantha Galindo picked up 9th and 11th place finishes in the 500 meters and 100 fly, respectively.

The relay teams performed well with 3rd and 5th place finishes.

“Overall the swimmers did a great job and I was very pleased with the fifth place finish overall”, Coach Galindo said.

Both the boys and girls teams for the Seacats will be in action again this weekend with a dual at Kearney on Friday night and then the Kearney Invite on Saturday.